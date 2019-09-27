She has stolen our hearts.
The love we have for her is immeasurable.
No matter what is going on in the world around us one look at her and we are reminded what truly matters.
Our daughter was born last month.
She reminds us to slow down and enjoy the moments.
She teaches us that love doesn’t know any boundaries. This could likely be where the I love you to the moon and back saying comes in. I say, we love you beyond the stars and the moon.
We have found that immense joy can come just by watching a baby sleep and not because we are up all night since her days and nights are mixed.
We have discovered that we learn something new everyday. And that most baby items - swing, bassinet, diaper genie - require some assembly.
We know that not everything is in a book or can be googled, nor should it be. Sometimes you have to trust your instincts.
We realize when you have a newborn you may say good morning in the afternoon. And that you appreciate visitors - but they are better later in the day as sleep may not occur until the morning hours.
We have discovered that this time is meant for bonding with your baby and that should be your focus.
*Melissa can be reached via email at melissacox2009@yahoo.com.
