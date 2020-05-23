It’s hard to watch TV these days. It’s not just that American society seems locked in a death struggle over the existence of objective reality. (Though, that’s certainly not helping). No, the more persistent annoyances are the growing heaps of advertising cliches.
And there’s one phrase that seems to have scummed on the surface of the media vat: “Now more than ever.”
During COVID-19, “now more than ever” can rationalize anything from the purchase of a processed snack food to a lease on a new pickup truck. It might be used to encourage donations to a charitable organization or pick up a party brick of Busch Light. Whatever you want! Now! More than ever!
Ad writers know that “now more than ever” ties to Aristotle’s concept of ethos — an appeal to character. The idea is that even in hard times we retain a firm grip on the values that unite us. Remember, no matter how bad it gets we should still buy stuff we probably don’t need.
All this got me thinking. Sure, maybe buying stupid stuff is what unites us. It might even be the basis of our economic recovery. But why don’t we reverse that phrase? After all, we’ve been under a stay-at-home order for two months. What is true now, less than ever?
Let’s try it out.
Now less than ever, a one-second squirt of tepid Wal-Mart water counts as adequate hand washing.
Tight pants make you feel sexy.
Now, less than ever, the internet is a sign of human progress.
Butter is a sometimes food.
Children need to be told to stop licking things.
Now, less than ever, willful ignorance disqualifies you from offering medical advice to strangers.
Public health policy is free of partisan politics.
And now, even less than ever, easing the suffering of the sick, impoverished, and frightened people of this world outweighs personal pleasure and the spiting of our political enemies.
Now, I originally meant for these to be funny, but frankly I just can’t. What’s happening in our community, on social media, and in our political system is not funny, normal, or sustainable. When you flip the phrase “now more than ever” around you realize that we have choices. We decide what matters more — now.
So the real question is this. Who are we? I don’t think we know that yet. “We” hasn’t had a good run in American life these past few decades. “We” are a collection of aggrieved groups.
Now, if you look at history, that’s actually a fairly normal state of affairs in America. But since the turn of the 21st Century, these aggrieved groups’ list of complaints increasingly includes the existence of other aggrieved groups.
It’s as though we’re all in a long line at the grocery store and finding ways to hate the people ahead of us. Either we imagine they think they’re better than us or we don’t think they deserve to be there. You can put all of humankind into one of these categories if you work at it.
We’re paying for four decades of American deindustrialization, automation, and unchecked corporate power over the quality of our lives. We are dealing with social and economic change they’ll talk about in history books, not just political talk shows. The virus, yes, but much more than that.
However we have to do it, whatever story we have to tell ourselves, we have to get America to “we.” That really does matter now more than ever.
Aaron J. Brown is a Northern Minnesota author and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power and early 1900s Hibbing. Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
