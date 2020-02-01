One of the strongest contenders for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards is Sam Mendes’s “1917.”
The movie combines a traditional war story with a remarkable filmmaking trick. The viewer follows two British soldiers on an important mission during the darkest depths of World War I. Editing makes it seem as though the film was shot in a single long take, creating the sense that we’re right there with them. This alone makes it unlike any war movie you’ve seen before.
But the story at the heart of “1917” remains breathtakingly simple. So much so that some critics cite this as a flaw. A general selects two men for a dangerous mission behind enemy lines. They must cross hostile territory to warn another division that their planned attack was doomed; they were heading into a trap. One man is chosen because his brother is in the other division. This ensures that he’ll actually complete the mission. The other man was simply lying in the grass next to him when the call came. Such is the nature of fate.
By the end of the film we are asked to consider the limits of our sense of duty, our loyalty to country, and whether war can really solve anything at all. We are given fleeting glimpses of what has motivated soldiers for millennia: the desire to protect each other, survive, and come home, even though many won’t.
The producers and director Mendes clearly crafted a stunning replica of a WWI battlefield, right down to the differences in design between British and German trenches. Every kind of affliction — physical, mental and emotional — besets the people we meet along the way. War, as William T. Sherman once said, really is hell.
Contemporary memory overshadows “The Great War” as it was once called. Everyone alive now either emerged from the World War II generation or grew up in its shadows. Thousands of movies and television shows shaped the American notion that we had saved the world.
This other war, however, the first one, was the real start of the 20th Century, the true impetus for shifting political dynamics the world over. Its fearsome new weapons cut wounds that WWII, Vietnam, the Cold War and Mideastern conflict merely reopened. One of the most pressing feelings from “1917” is the sense that this could be any war, fought by any soldiers. We also learn that any victory in any war is only temporary. Peace is the real battle.
Watching “1917” again connected me to the research I’ve been doing on early Hibbing history. I couldn’t help but think of what was happening here on the Mesabi Iron Range while the fictionalized events in the movie were taking place. April 6, 1917 — the date in which the movie’s action takes place — was the day the United States entered the war.
In 1917 Hibbing perched on the precipice of extraordinary change. A young mining village, half the town’s residents were born in foreign lands, most of which were already torn asunder by a war that few understood.
As early as 1915 men described as “Austrians” drilled on Pine Street in anticipation of going back home to fight the war. Most likely they were Croatian, Slovenian or Montenegrin. Other locals fled to Canada to join the British side. Because of huge demand for international news, the Hibbing Tribune became a member of the Associated Press for the first time. Almost immediately the pages spilled over with war dispatches. Because of limits on press freedom back in Europe people here wrote their relatives about the actions of the war. “The Old Country” and “The New World” merged into one shrinking, screaming globe.
This war forever changed Hibbing for many reasons. In fact, it consumed the town itself. For it was during the rise of U.S. war fever that the Oliver Mining Company announced its deal with the village to move the town. A prosperous young city hoisted and hauled itself two miles south, pushing everything that couldn’t be moved into the gaping, all-consuming pit that surrounded the village.
Here on the Iron Range we speak glowingly of iron ore’s role in winning WWI and WWII. It’s true, America sustained itself on this iron and the labor of our men and women during the wars. But that iron, and millions of people, now lie under the rolling hills of Europe’s battlefields.
It never does to speak glibly of war. It is our true enemy, to be respected and feared above all others. “The War to End All Wars” did nothing of the sort.
Aaron J. Brown is a Northern Minnesota author and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power and early 1900s Hibbing. Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
