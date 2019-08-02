On a recent afternoon, my husband and I toured the new Mineview in the Sky in Hibbing.
I had read about plans for this new overlook, when it was announced the previous mineview was closing to allow for mining operations in that area.
When I actually got to see the final product in person, I was pleasantly surprised with how it turned out.
While on our tour, we were able to see actual mine trucks from Hibbing Taconite, from at least two different lookout spots. The overall view is spectacular, and I suspect it’ll be even better when the leaves change color in the fall.
Temperatures were hovering around 90 degrees on the day we took our tour. The breeze present at the mineview came as a welcome relief from the heat.
The walking path at the mineview is well laid out, with plaques that contain historical information along the way. I really enjoyed looking at the large haul truck on display, and reading information about its history.
I found the mix of mining history on display and the active mining going on below as a bridge to our area’s past and present.
This new mineview also complements Minnesota Discovery Center, the Minnesota Museum of Mining in Chisholm and mining-related tourist sites on the east end of the Iron Range.
I encourage anyone who hasn’t yet toured the Mineview in the Sky to do so. There is no admission charge, and the tour is self-guided, so you determine how long it will take.
