Being a Marine Corps Veteran, Memorial Day has always been a day for me to pause and remember those that died while serving or from injuries sustained while serving. But the last few years, as I have become more involved with veterans issues, I have truly realized the importance of remembering the many men and women who have truly given all for our country. And the entire Memorial Day Ceremony, while basically the same format every year, touches me so deeply each time I attend. But that isn’t going to happen this year.
COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of so many events on my calendar this year, the Annual Women Veterans Retreat, the Bull Ride for the Brave, and the Vietnam Veteran Wall That Heals. My calendar was pretty full with all the planning that went into those projects but we knew for the greater good, to flatten the curve, to prepare for the COVID19 peak; that it was necessary to cancel. And no matter how much we tell ourselves that we can use all of this early planning to make the events even better in 2021, it really isn’t making us feel any better this year.
But then the calendar changed to May 1st and as I looked at my nearly blank calendar I realized we were almost to Memorial Day. Then I saw the newspaper headline “Memorial Day Services Cancelled”. How can that be? How can we honor the memory of our lost service members when we can’t gather at the cemetery? When the Veteran Service Clubs can’t join together to lay wreaths in honor of those we have lost? When the Hibbing City Band can’t accompany Bill Buckwitz as he sings God Bless America? When members of the Mid-Range Honor Guard can’t gather together to present the Colors and Rifle Salute? When we can’t be there, together, to hear the names of those veterans that were our friends, our neighbors, our leaders that have passed away in the last year. When we can’t lean on each other when we hear the soulful playing of taps by a lone bugler. When we can’t share a meal and receive a blessing from the chaplain. When we can’t join together and salute as the flag is lowered to half staff and hear the stillness in a moment of silence at 3:00 pm honoring the official National Moment of Remembrance. How can that be?
But it is. But we are resilient and just like Mother’s Day, Opening Fishing, Easter, Prom and Graduations are all very different experiences this year, we will adapt and we will not forget.
While we can’t gather as a large group there are things we can do in small groups and as individuals to honor those who have gone before.
While the Boy Scouts who have traditionally placed many of the flags on gravesites are not allowed to do that this year, veterans groups are taking on that task at many cemeteries, so please do visit your local cemetery to see the strength represented by all those American flags proudly waving in the breeze by each veterans gravesite.
Since small groups will be able to gather, some of our local Honor Guards are reviewing the precautions they need to take to still go to the cemetery and perform the Rifle Salute and the playing of taps, even if there will not be a crowd to see or hear them.
You can read your local newspapers for articles commemorating the day and listing our area veterans who have passed away this year, we are losing the last few Pearl Harbor survivors, the last few of the Navajo Code Talkers, the last few WWII veterans, the last of the Greatest Generation. And so many younger veterans who suffered from the effects of Agent Orange in Vietnam to the burn pits of Iraq and Afghanistan and the effects of PTSD across all eras of military service.
You can watch past recordings of Memorial Day ceremonies on your local Public Access Television Channel.
You can read the Memorial Day message from Retired Lt. Gen Richard Nash: A Memorial Day Speech Fitting for Present Times https://tinyurl.com/MemNash2020. Lt. General Nash was the commander of the 34th Infantry Division during a yearlong tour of Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom and later served as adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard.
You can attend virtual events like the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS, on Sunday, May 24th at 7:00 pm on your local PBS channel - www.tpt.org/national-memorial-day-concert or the Vietnam Traveling Wall That heals Memorial event at Noon on Monday, May 25th at: https://tinyurl.com/VietnamMemDay20
You can pay tribute to the U.S. men and women who died during military service by observing a National Moment of Remembrance with a minute of silence at 3:00 PM.
You can reach out to a friend or relative that has lost a veteran family member and ask about a memory of that veteran. And reach out to other veterans, especially now, during the Stay Home order which can trigger PTSD symptoms from isolation and has restricted access to their normal coping mechanisms. Make sure our living veterans stay connected and stay alive.
COVID-19 has caused the cancellation of many things but it can NOT cancel the honoring of the men and women who died while serving in the military, those American patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting and defending the country they so deeply loved.
Memorial Day can be summed up with a quote often attributed to Howard William Osterkamp, a Korian War Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, "All gave some; Some gave all".
