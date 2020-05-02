Chisholm Public Work crews on Thursday demolished the little warming shack on First Street to make way for a new one to be built later this year on that same site.
For much of this past winter the weather didn’t cooperate for outdoor ice rinks, yet the rink on First Street still had its share of skaters.
There was a time in its lengthy history that the skating shack was often locked, because the city had trouble finding anyone interested in being a rink attendant.
Steve Cook, a retiree, who later served on the city council, eventually accepted the position so the kids of the community including his own daughter would have a place to put on their skates and to warm up.
The rink where the warming shack is located is where I taught my kids to skate. It’s also where they spent plenty of time skating after school with their friends from the daycare they attended.
During his time as the rink attendant, Cook breathed new life into the skating shack.
I recall the many skating parties he helped coordinate, while working together with the chamber, Parks and Recreation Department, and local businesses and civic organizations.
Chisholm Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Nevalainen and Cook started a skate drive that appeared to help bolster attendance at the rink. With donated skates from the community, families without the means to buy skates, as well as those who experienced kids with steadily growing feet, were able to borrow a pair of skates.
As a volunteer with the Kids Plus organization, Cook also helped oversee a mural project inside the skating shack. He used his artistic talents to help the kids popular characters from Sesame Street on the walls, most memorably Big Bird.
It’s been quite a few years since Cook worked at the rink, but the sense of community he helped foster at the skating shack seems to have caught on.
The proposed new skating shack is being planned to be just a hair larger than the old one, according to Nevalainen. Plans call for it to also be built out of concrete blocks on a slab.
I look forward to seeing the new warming shack be built.
Once it opens, I can’t wait to lace up my skates and try out the new exit. The design of the new slab and sidewalk is supposed to eliminate the gap that made it tricky to get out of the shack, while on skates.
