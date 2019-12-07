For the past couple months I’ve been writing a book. Writing a book is something you do alone. Nobody really wants to talk to you about your book. They just want to break the awkward silence that comes from sitting next to an author.
People want to hear that you’re almost done. They want to know when they can buy it (the book). Or, more accurately, when they can check it out from the library. Or, even more accurately, when they can pick up the book, turn it over, flip through the pages, and gently set it back down.
No, authors work alone.
Some people can’t stand being alone but it’s always come easy to me. A little too easy. Too many miles on the road and I start reading every sign I see in funny voices. A few miles more and that’s how I talk to the gas station clerk at the next pit stop. A few days away and I come back bleary eyed like a miner that’s been trapped underground for 42 days.
Sitting at a desk in my house I get a little edgy. Talking to my coffee cup. I start thinking about the things around me, ascribing human characteristics to inanimate objects.
For instance, what do lamps want? I mean, if you were a lamp would you be glad when people turned you on, or when people turned you off? I suppose each would provide its own fleeting form of relief.
What if turning on lamps, “turns on lamps.” If that’s the case, then how frustrating is it for lamps that we keep them on opposite sides of the room. Lamps can’t take cold showers. It’s deadly.
As long as we’re in the bathroom, consider this. Do toilets enjoy their work? I don’t think I could live with myself if they didn’t. So I have to imagine they do. And if toilets like being toilets then toilets must, on some level, need to be toilets. And that means that at some point toilets will not be denied. Only our base biological functions prevent us from finding out what happens if we do.
It only gets worse from there. When you spend too much time by yourself you start making decisions about what to wear based on whether you plan to leave the house or not. But after a few more weeks you no longer care. By the end of if you start hearing things like, “I’m sorry, sir, Dollar General has a dress code.”
You gotta stay active, too. We see tigers pacing their cages at the zoo. Have we considered that they might just be trying to get their hourly FitBit steps. I’ve worn a rut in the living room carpet.
Sometimes it’s good to be alone. You can recharge, learn a few things about yourself. But you’ve got to talk to people, too. Otherwise you end up listening to your brain. In the old cartoons people would see an angel and a devil on their shoulders. They would argue the morality of some important decision, such as whether or not to violently dismember a cartoon mouse.
When I’m by myself too long I don’t have an angel and devil telling me what to do. I have just one voice. It’s not an evil voice or a particularly virtuous one. It’s just a impulsive, largely misinformed voice.
Kind of like a having a satellite dish installer giving you advice on everything. Sometimes he makes sense. And he certainly knows about satellite dishes. But his instincts aren’t perfect. I think he’s high but I can’t prove it.
Fortunately my wife and kids come home each night to provide me emergency doses of reality. Before long the book will be done and I’ll go back to normal. Whatever that means.
Aaron J. Brown is a Northern Minnesota author and instructor at Hibbing Community College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power and early 1900s Hibbing. Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
