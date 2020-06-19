ku’dos, noun 1. fame; honor; glory; prestige; credit; as for an achievement.
2. a Hibbing Daily Tribune column featuring words straight from the community recognizing outstanding individuals and institutions.
Kudos to everyone who has left new or good magazines at our door for the patients that sit all day and need pictures to look at. It is appreciated! And we could use more “Good Housekeeping”, flowers, animal pictures and “People -digests” are good and “Guideposts”. God bless! (Submitted by Ann Mastell)
Send signed or anonymous kudos to the Hibbing Daily Tribune, 2142 First Avenue, P.O. Box 38, Hibbing, MN 55746. They run as soon as possible on a space available basis.
