There is a troublesome social issue in America involving the relationship between law enforcement and the communities we serve which has taken an unfortunate turn for the worse. There is constant controversy about police brutality and police corruption, and the situation continues to worsen. Often times, the media only addresses the negative issues in law enforcement and society seems to concentrate on those issues when, in fact, there are several positive happenings. There are so many negative associations and assumptions surrounding law enforcement that some positive reinforcement is much needed.
This is where the relationship between law enforcement and the communities we serve needs to strengthen more so than ever. Often times, citizens look at law enforcement officers as machines or as not being human, but this is not the case in any shape or form. In fact, law enforcement officers are men and women that walk throughout our community every day when they are not wearing the badge. They have families that they are raising in our community and are no different than any other person in the community. When the men and women put on the badge for duty, they are the same people — they just have a job to do, to protect our communities. They are no different than a school teacher or firefighter doing their job.
To help bridge this gap between our law enforcement officers and our community, our agency is taking the approach of what is called “humanizing the badge.” The main focus behind humanizing the badge is having our officers out in the community doing not just daily police work, but interacting with the community in a positive light. This type of activity could include our officers stopping at sporting events, attending community events, assisting people with a project or just stopping to have small talk with a community member. Our agency has also been participating in community events like National Night Out, Coffee with a Cop and the K9 fundraiser. We plan to continue these events, but also add more events for our agency to be involved with the community.
The men and women that serve our community are incredible human beings that truly care about our community. These men and women put their lives on the line every day to make our community a safe place to live, knowing that they may not go home to their loved ones. Our officers also want our community to be a place where there is a strong relationship between themselves and the people they serve. This gives our officers a feeling of appreciation and a trust they can build with the members in our community.
Our hope as an agency moving forward is that we can put the negative stigma that the media often portrays law enforcement behind us and bridge the gap between the community and our officers. Our officers look forward to serving the community in the coming years and participating in community events in the future.
I would like to personally thank all the men and women in law enforcement, but specifically, the men and women that serve the citizens of Hibbing. It’s an honor to work side-by-side with these officers on a daily basis, and I feel very confident in them not only as officers but also as human beings. Stay safe and Una Stamus.
