Congratulations! This is truly a celebration. It is a celebration of all that you have to be so very proud of; of all the effort you have put forth; of the mark you are leaving on this community and its schools; and of the student, leader, and young adult you have become.
I want to personally extend my heartfelt congratulations on this major milestone in your life: your high school graduation. You are resilient. You are strong. You should be so, so proud.
Your path in arriving at your commencement is unique. It is yours alone. That said, it is my belief that you and your classmates all have at least one thing in common. That is, you each have at least one special person. Maybe that person is a parent or grandparent, maybe a teacher or coach, perhaps a best friend. That person was always there to listen to you, to guide you, and to inspire you. So, as I congratulate you, I am so grateful to and congratulate each of them as well.
I too share in the pride of your accomplishment. Like all Hibbing students, you hold a special place in my heart and in the hearts of community members whose lives you have touched.
For most, graduation is a time filled with commemoration of your achievements and memories, reflection on all that you have learned, celebration with the people who matter most to you, and great anticipation of embarking on a new path. No matter the path you have mapped out and wherever your journey takes you, always remember the solid foundation you have built in the Hibbing schools.
Over the past few months the world as we once knew it has changed, seemingly overnight, and there continue to be new challenges each and every day. Having participated in recent school events, it was my great privilege to witness your resilience, that which is second to none.
Yesterday has passed, but what matters most is the tomorrow that each of you will work to create. I am certain you will make a positive difference. If anyone can make this world a better place, you can.
With the support of the teachers and staff in the Hibbing schools and of your family and friends, you have prepared to take on anything the future may hold. Inevitably, there will be challenges. At times those challenges will seem greater than you have ever faced before. Above all else, know first that you will make it.
Further, know there are certain things that can never be taken from you; your character, your work ethic, your values, and your infinite worth. As you face your life’s most difficult challenges, please see them for what they truly are: opportunities. They are opportunities to have confidence, to be courageous, to lean on your values, and to proceed with integrity. Be the exceptional leader you are and, most importantly, always be true to yourself.
Know that I, along with the entire Bluejacket community, will always be here to support you in your journey.
In closing, I thank those who have supported you, particularly over the course of these last few months, and I sincerely congratulate you and I wish you the very best!
Go forth and do great things!
Kim McLaughlin - Director
Director – Hibbing School Board
