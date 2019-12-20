You know that Christmas tune, “Silver Bells?” It’s one of my absolute favorites.
“City sidewalks, busy sidewalks, dressed in holiday style … Children laughing, people passing, meeting smile after smile.” Every time I hear it, it makes me think of downtown Hibbing—maybe it’s silly, maybe it’s not.
The city does such an excellent job of lighting up the downtown area for the holiday season. From the snowflake lights on Howard Street to the festive lights outside of City Hall, our downtown area sparkles with magic from those tiny twinkle lights.
It’s so nice to see so many retail shops scattered along Howard Street and First Avenue. From Benders and Body & Soul all the way down to The Silver Birch, we have so many neat places to shop along our city streets.
Inside each and everyone of these stores, you’ll find an owner who’s invested more time, dedication, and passion into their business than they ever thought imaginable. Chasing dreams isn’t easy—the hours are long and the stress can be overwhelming, but when everything’s operating as it should be, there’s nothing better.
Around here, there’s always a flurry of excitement when a new store opens its doors, but are we doing enough to help business owners find sustainability?
I think we’re getting better at it.
We can all agree that shopping has never been easier. From our armchairs and couches on cold winter nights, we can add virtually any product in the world to our online shopping cart and expect it to be delivered to our front doors in 7-10 business days (if not sooner). We have been told that the big box stores sell their products for less than we can buy them locally, and maybe we have seen proof of that.
I think the playing field is pretty level.
Case in point: earlier this season, Zappos.com targeted me with an ad for a great pair of boots that I felt needed to be on my feet. I remember it was a Sunday morning. I was tempted to hit the “buy now” button, but I didn’t. I knew that Benders carried the same brand, and thought that if I was lucky they could order them for me. Two days later, I went to Benders and there were the boots. They were the right size, and the right color. (They were also about 8¢ less than the Zappos price.) They were mine. Had I ordered them that Sunday morning, they probably would have arrived at about the same time I walked out of Benders with them in my hands. I saved a couple of pennies, still got them in the same amount of time, and feel better for it because I bought them in Hibbing.
I was back in Benders a couple weeks ago. I had a rare bit of time to myself and I wandered in to see if I could cross a few Christmas gifts off my list. It was a successful trip. I joked with the clerk, “don’t tell me what my total is, I don’t want to know,” Because, you know, when you buy a little here and a little there, it doesn’t seem like you’re spending as much. It’s a little different when it’s all tallied up for you at the bottom of the sales slip.
Traffic in my neighborhood from the delivery service trucks has increased this month—no doubt due to more people shopping online (myself included). I like to think that all the boxes that are dropped at doors around town contain somewhat exotic things that truly can’t be found around here, but I know that’s not the case. The carton that arrived at our door today contained a book or two—nothing exotic by any means, but they’re titles that I couldn’t find in town.
So, how does all of this relate to the 1950’s classic “Silver Bells?” Because Christmas tunes make me feel nostalgic. This one in particular makes me miss running to the Card and Party Shop the day after Christmas to stock up on half-price wrapping paper for next year. Or finding the book I’m looking for at Howard Street Booksellers. It makes me miss seeing gifts for the guys in my family under the tree wrapped with the signature gold ribbon and the sticker from The Men’s Shop.
There are so many of us who are nostalgic for “what was,” that sometimes I don’t think that we have a clear picture of “what is.” It frustrates me when I see posts on social media that say that we have “no places to shop,” when in fact, we have so many. Granted, we could use more options, but I like the current trend of seeing new businesses popping up here and there and I hope that trend continues.
