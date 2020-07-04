The Fourth of July holiday weekend has a bit of a different feel to it this year as just about every parade has been canceled to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
That doesn’t mean our country doesn’t have reason for celebration.
From the time I was a young kid, I was reminded by veterans and others about the importance of appreciating being born in a free country.
“Freedom is not free,” is a reminder of the sacrifices our veterans have given to ensure those freedoms remain in place.
There is a plaque at the Veterans Memorial in Chisholm that lists the names of all of the veterans from Chisholm who gave their lives to protect our freedom. That list of names doesn’t include any ages, but I’m willing to bet that the majority of them were still in their 20s when they died.
Newspaper publisher Veda Ponikvar once shared with me her experience visiting a wounded soldier from the Iraqi Freedom era, at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Ponikvar was serving as the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the State of Minnesota, when she visited the hospital.
During her visit, Ponikvar presented the soldiers with some orange juice and a box of chocolates. Ponikvar recalled the soldier took one of the chocolates out of the box and appeared to savor it, so she encouraged him to take a second one.
The soldier declined the second chocolate, telling her that he wanted to save it for later.
While sharing her account of the events at Walter Reed, Ponikvar became emotional.
She told how she asked herself how anyone has the right to complain, when someone who has sacrificed as much as the soldier she met found satisfaction in something as simple as a piece of chocolate and a drink of orange juice.
I think Ponikvar’s sentiment rings true this year as we struggle to have a sense of normalcy in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
No matter how rough life gets, we still need to remember the sacrifices made by all of our veterans, past and present for their sacrifices.
I hope everyone has a safe and happy Fourth of July weekend.
