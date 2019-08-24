When we find our people – the ones who lift us up – we should hold onto them tight.
You will know them when you are around them as life feels a little lighter and a lot brighter.
They are the ones who help without asking.
They have your back – complete with a backscratcher for those times you can’t reach on your own.
They come to your rescue. We could all use a Superhero every now and then.
They help make your world feel better.
They are like the cherry on top of your sundae. They add the sprinkles or the fudge on top of your ice cream depending on your preference.
They are your bibbidi-bobbidi-boo when you wish for that magical wand. They are like the cleaning fairy when you have a mess that could use a helping hand.
They take extra special care of your house, your animals, your family when you are detoured.
They take on an extra project at work when you are unable to be there to complete it.
They make sure you are taking care of yourself with reminders to eat and rest and breathe.
They are your cheerleaders cheering you on face-to-face or from afar.
We often find that friends are our family, a coworker is a dear friend and a neighbor is a trusted source, always watching out for us.
Sometimes we find comfort, support, help, a guiding light from unexpected places and people we didn’t expect.
Sometimes it is the attendant at the gas station who becomes a part of your network, your community. Other times it is a stranger who does a good deed.
It’s finding those who are special and appreciating them and thanking them and supporting them.
If you could do one thing for others, what would it be?
We each bring something special to the table. Don’t underestimate your value. You make a difference by just being here and wanting to build a better community.
Being supported and feeling loved is when you know you have found your people.
