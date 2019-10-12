Last year, at least 14 people were killed in Minnesota as a result of violence by a current or former intimate partner. That’s nine women, one man and four people who were bystanders, family members or friends, according to the 2018 Homicide Report put out by Violence Free Minnesota.
These victims had their lives cut short because of domestic violence.
In honor of October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I’m highlighting the covert types of abuse that often precede physical abuse. My first topic last Sunday was emotional abuse, and this week is one that occurs in nearly 100 percent of all domestic violence situations: financial abuse.
The following signs are based on information from field experts and research shared by the team at the One Love Foundation, a nonprofit based in Bronxville, N.Y. that educates people about the difference between healthy and unhealthy behavior.
Like all forms of abuse, financial abuse happens when one person tries to control or exert power over their partner. This involves behaviors that work to slowly trap a person in a relationship by breaking down another person’s financial resources, ability to earn an income and access to money and by sabotaging their credit.
But at the onset, it tends to appear rather harmless.
Financial abuse has two faces. The first may start out looking like a partner who simply wants to help their significant other with a budget. They find excuses to gain access to bank statements, passwords or check stubs, then eventually may insist on mingling accounts as a way to save money and help pay bills. In time, however, this becomes a springboard for them to scrutinize their partner’s every purchase and demand justification for every receipt. They could even try to enforce a budget that their partner has no say in, or insist on doling out “an allowance” as a way to control spending. While the controlling partner continues spending money however they choose, their partner isn’t allowed to do the same. The person engaging in this abusive behavior may also act entitled to all of their partner’s assets and start racking up debt or maxing out credit cards in the other person’s name, or not pay bills they said they would. Many people who end up in domestic violence situations also report being forced to quit their job because of their partner’s insistence, or because of their efforts to destroy their career by incessantly calling, texting and dropping by their place of work. They may even hide their partner’s car keys to make them late or prevent them from leaving.
By then, the financially abusive partner likely has control of all the accounts and may begin threatening to cut their significant other off financially if they don’t submit to their will. At this point the person on the receiving end likely feels helpless and may not know where to turn for help.
The second face of financial abuse can mirror many of the same components, but involves a partner who is unable to hold down any job or refuses to work while not contributing to the household in any way. Even in this form, they may still control how the finances are spent, drive up debt, and fail to pay bills. The reason financial abuse is so problematic is the partner subjected to this treatment may feel completely powerless to leave their abuser. In fact, they’re often crippled by the inability to even purchase a bus pass if they decided to try to get away. Without money, safety and security can feel out of reach and the abused partner may feel forced to stay in the relationship — or return if they leave without a support net in place. It’s a dire situation that many people find themselves in before physical violence occurs. And what makes it worse is that if they get away and are able to find safety, their destroyed credit will make it so they can’t get a loan for a house, vehicle, or to further their education.
Of course, financial abuse should never be confused with a healthy situation where someone is trying to better themselves or their family financially through means of a moderate budget, a mutually agreed upon spending allowance, or if both partners agree that one does not have to work outside the home. The key elements here are mutual respect and having both parties in agreement regarding finances.
If you are experiencing any of these signs in your own relationship, you can get more information on how to leave an abusive or unhealthy situation by visiting the U.S. Department of Health’s Office of Women’s Health at www.womenshealth.org, or by calling the National Domestic Hotline at 800-799-7233 for advice.
