We made it!! Thanks to the support of so many in our community, Mesabi Outdoor Adventures will have canoes, kayaks, paddles and life jackets for the spring, summer and fall in 2020. Because we were able to meet our challenge goal to raise $3,000 before Dec. 15, to buy this gear, we will also have money from an anonymous donor to buy a trailer to transport the gear. Why is this so important? Mesabi Outdoor Adventures now has the ability to serve the community better by inviting more people who do not have gear to attend our free outings and get outside.
The snowshoes and fat bikes we currently lend out have already made the impact we hoped they would. So far eight people have borrowed a fat bike to attend outings and we were able to turn one of our moonlight snowshoe trips from a five participant into an 11 participant outing simply because we had snowshoes and headlamps to lend out. With canoes and kayaks to add to our gear inventory, this will impact the participation numbers, but will also improve program quality as well.
Thank you to the 83 people who backed this fundraiser online and also to the other 100 or so folks who shared this fundraiser with their friends to make all of this possible. A special thank you to several local businesses who donated at a higher level to help us reach the goal. These businesses are Northern State Bank, Waschke Family Dealerships and Ritchie’s Machine. As we continue to develop the program, look for updates on Facebook or on our website at www.mesabioutdooradventures.org. Our winter schedule is filling up fast with fat bike rides, winter hikes, winter camping classes and outings and more. If you have questions about what we do, you can message us on Facebook or on our website.
This is also a great opportunity for us to give you our first trail report for the winter. As the fat biking season rolls on, we are looking forward to improving the riding surfaces we use regularly. Many of the county roads in the area are perfect for riding after it snows and are either plowed or driven over. This creates a packed and even surface that is great for fat biking. We are also working to maintain a couple of other riding surfaces on the Mesabi Trail and also at the Laurentian Divide. Floyd Luomanen, director of trails for Mesabi Outdoor Adventures and Al Jurenic, two avid riders are coordinating and using snowmobiles to pack the trail surface between Virginia and Gilbert and Gilbert to Eveleth when they have time. Thanks Floyd and Al for all your work! Also, the Forest Service’s Tom Yankowiak and volunteer Tony Krulc will be working to keep a six mile loop groomed at the Laurentian Divide.
Trail grooming for fat biking is not a perfect science and we’re all still learning about how to make it happen effectively with the current resources. Thanks to the coordinated effort everyone has made. It’s going to be a great riding season and our ability to help maintain trails will only improve in the future.
See you out there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.