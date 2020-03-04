In the coming weeks, Hibbing High School students will be registering for the 2020-2021 school year. With that comes some exciting changes and upgrades for students registering for their classes.
First and most importantly (pending School Board approval), Hibbing High School is changing to a seven-period day, which is a change from the current six-period day. The school day will still run 8 a.m. – 2:40 p.m., but each class will be slightly shortened to allow for an extra elective to be offered to our students. Students who may have not been able to take an elective due to the current required core courses will now have an extra elective each semester. Students that may not have had the opportunity to take an industrial tech, art, home economics, or other elective will now have that option.
Another exciting change to discuss is the addition of our Bluejacket Career Academies. The Career Academies were established for 2019-2020 as OPTIONAL pathways for students to combine high school courses, possible post-secondary courses and real-world experiences in an effort to explore career options. Our goal is to provide opportunities for HHS students to be career or college ready for regional, 21st century, high-wage, high-skill and high-growth careers. The real-world experiences (tours, site visits, job shadowing, internships and work experience) and comprehensive programs of study are made possible through a partnership with area businesses, industries and higher education. The Academies for the 2020-2021 school year will be:
• Building and Trades
• Education and Childcare
• Engineering
• Health Careers
• Performing Arts and Communications
Each Academy is organized around multiple career pathways and various post-secondary options. For example, our Building and Trades Academy currently has pathways for welding, carpentry and automotive. The students are also exposed to certifications, two-year, four-year and apprenticeship options for their post-secondary education so that they can better understand the options they have after high school.
Collaboration with business and industry partners is essential in achieving the goal of preparing Hibbing High School students for post-secondary success, as well as meeting the workforce needs of our area. Local businesses can help by offering workplace experiences such as:
• Nine-week internships or Work-Based Learning experiences
• Business and industry tours
• Classroom speakers and presenters
• Community experts in Project-Based Learning activities
• Financial Contributions
If you are interested in learning more about our programs or would like to know how you can become a trusted local partner, please contact mikal.brown@isd701.org.
Mikal Brown is the Bluejacket Career Academies Director and Work-Based Learning Coordinator.
