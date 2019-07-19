I like to think that I have a pretty sharp memory. My husband might disagree with me about that, but maybe I’ll save that conversation for another time. Like a good novel, I can turn the pages of my memory back and revisit a certain conversation, time or place and remember most if it in vivid detail, as if it had just happened. I can recall the setting, the mood, the lighting, the general gist of the conversation as well as several main points. Granted, with each passing year, my brain gets a little fuller and conversations that aren’t as important get filed deeper in the memory bank and they’re harder to retrieve. I guess you could say that the pages in those chapters are a little dusty.
I can conjure up a perfect scene in my mind’s eye about a lot of things, but for the life of me, I cannot remember a single password. At all. I can still rattle off the phone numbers of my childhood besties, deceased relatives and if I think really hard about it, most of my former addresses, but not passwords, and coincidentally, not my husband’s phone number, but again, that’s a different conversation, sort of.
I bring up old addresses and phone numbers because sometimes I wonder if my brain has trouble remembering alpha-numeric stuff, but I don’t think that’s the case.
Back in the old-fashioned days, er, the early days of the internet, you could simply use “password” as your password and things were groovy. One word without caps or funny characters. But then, I guess, hackers realized that they could take advantage of simpletons like me pretty easily. Consequently more and more companies had to change their systems to force users to use more and more layers of protection: enter the modern-day alpha-numeric password that, when it’s at its strongest, is impossible to remember.
Sure, there’s a lot of artificial intelligence out there to make having to remember all the impossible to remember passwords easier, but even I managed to forget my password to the password keeper, making that virtually useless.
So what’s a girl like me to do? Well, the first thing is to actually write down a new password when I reset one, which I do. But it never seems to be at hand when I need to retrieve it again. It’s in my office if I’m at home, or it’s at home if I’m at my office. Try as I may to retrieve it, I can picture the piece of paper I wrote the password on, where the paper is located, if I wrote the darn thing with a pencil or a pen, but my mind’s eye is unable to read my note.
So, what’s a girl like me to do in this modern-day password locked world?
Make friends with the “forgot password button.”
That’s seems to be the only solution that actually works for me. I usually give myself a couple of tries to try to hack into my own account, but after locking myself out of my online banking too many times to mention, I now give up after two tries and hit the “forgot my password” link and, after retrieving the link out of my email account, I’m asked to enter a new password (remember passwords be a minimum of 16 characters and contain upper and lower case letters, a special character and the DNA code from your first pet). Ok, maybe I exaggerated a little, but I don’t think I’m too far off).
I’m thankful for the “forgot my password” link every time I need to use it. It slows my workflow down a little, but frees my brain to remember the truly important things in life, like my children’s giggles when they tell a funny joke, or the feeling of their little hands in mine. It keeps the important memories like my first date with my husband nearby and it saves me in the bitter winter when I can visit The Lake in my memory, feel the sand between my toes, the sounds of the waves on the shore and all the perfect colors in the evening sunset.
