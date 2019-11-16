In two weeks, tables will be set, families will gather, and Thanksgiving meals will be prepared from coast to coast. Depending on your family dynamic, this traditional holiday gathering (or any of those that follow shortly thereafter) could fill you with abundant joy or agonizing angst. I’m thankful that my feelings about family holiday get-togethers tend to fall more on the joyous end of the spectrum than the angst.
When I was younger, Thanksgiving didn’t really excite me much. It didn’t have all sparkle and wonder (and presents) that came with Christmas, or the excitement and sweetness of Halloween. It didn’t go out with a bang like firecrackers on the Fourth of July. Instead, it meant sharing fresh cinnamon rolls with my grandma for breakfast and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It meant learning to set the dinner table with my parent’s china dishes and dressing up for the evening meal. It meant turkey, wild rice and mashed potatoes, and, if I was lucky, a little bit of lefse.
Now that I have children of my own, Thanksgiving means so much more to me. Instead of being thankful for material things, I’m thankful for people that I’ve never even met.
Like the brave ladies and gentlemen who serve on our fire and police departments. Thank you for the long hours you put in doing a job that can be thankless at times. Thank you for leaving your family behind when duty calls you to serve others. To the families who are left behind when the call comes in — thank you for being there and providing unconditional love and support at the end of the shift. Your sacrifices for this community do not go unnoticed.
To our city and county workers, especially those who wake well before dawn breaks, thank you for getting to work extra early to plow our roads so we all may have a safe commute to school and work.
To all of our teachers, educators and support staff working in our schools, thank you for all the incredibly kind things you to to keep things humming along during the school year. So many kids today come to school carrying heavy burdens — more weight than any child should have to shoulder — and yet you shepherd them to the best of your ability. You do your best to provide them a safe stable environment, make sure their basic needs are met and teach them what they need to know. Clearly, they hand out super powers with your education degrees and our community is a better place because of you.
To all those who volunteer, thank you for turning your passion into action. In a world where free-time is so scarce, you volunteer because you know what a huge impact it makes in our community. To all of those who will work so hard to make the annual community Thanksgiving Dinner a success, thank you for your talents and for inviting those who may not have anyone to celebrate with to your table.
I’m thankful, too, for our elected officials who are working to help make positive changes in our communities and gracefully handle conversations that are difficult or uncomfortable. Who listen, without judgement, and make decisions with the best interest of the community in mind.
I’m thankful that I have this platform to give gratitude to any group of people that comes to mind — and no doubt for every one I mentioned, there are a dozen others that I’ve neglected to mention. The healthcare workers, postal workers, veterans, active military members, small business owners, employees, faith leaders, neighbors and acquaintances. The list is endless.
Being grateful for the things that money can buy is easy. Being grateful for the people in our lives can be a lot more difficult — especially when you don’t talk to them or even know their names. Please know that you will be in my thoughts this Thanksgiving and I wish you and yours a very happy holiday season.
