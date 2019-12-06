Buster’s tale, the final chapter

Seven years ago our family adopted a dog, Buster, from a couple who was moving out of state.
When we met Buster’s former owners for the first time, it was apparent that rehoming him wasn’t an easy decision for them.
On our first trip to meet Buster, we found him to be a friendly and playful dog. From the time we were introduced to him, he was more than eager to play fetch. I was also impressed that he was able to play off-leash and didn’t try to run away.
I wasn’t quite ready to commit to adopting Buster on our first visit. I was concerned that our older dog, Lady, might not get along with him. Lady was getting old and was in no condition to play.
After thinking about it overnight, I decided I wanted to adopt Buster. I made arrangements with his owners to pick him up and haul his dog house to ours.
On the night we brought Buster home, my husband and I got to visiting with Buster’s owners. We found them to be very nice people and it was almost like we’d known them our whole lives.
Before saying our goodbyes, we extended an invitation for Buster’s owners to stop by anytime they were in the area. I knew they may never take us up on our offer, seeing how difficult it was for them to part with the dog they grew to love over the past four years.
Once Buster arrived at our house, he immediately made himself at home. He rummaged through some storage bins in our basement and found a couple of stuffed animals and a ball to play with. He even sniffed out a rawhide chew that Lady had stashed away.
Lady didn’t exactly give Buster a warm welcome. She growled and showed him her teeth, which apparently was a clear message for him to keep his distance.
For the next two years, Lady and Buster co-existed in harmony. They never really played with each other, but they also never fought. Buster just seemed to know Lady was old and in no condition to play.
Two years ago, our family adopted a six month-old spaniel puppy, Speckles, from our son’s friend. Buster and this young pup hit it off from the first time they met, which was a month earlier. The two ran and played fetch in our yard, with the pup at Buster’s side every step of the way.
As Buster’s age started catching up with him this past year, his relationship with Speckles changed. The young dog soon became Buster’s eyes and ears.
Buster suffered from dementia along with his physical ailments. He eventually quit eating and had to be spoon fed.
When Buster died this past August, it was a difficult time for our whole family. It appeared to be especially difficult for Speckles.
While grieving Buster’s loss, I felt an obligation to contact his former owners to let them know he had passed. If I were in their shoes, I would want to know.
As difficult as it was to deliver the bad news that Buster was gone, I also had an opportunity to again thank his former owners for giving us such a wonderful dog. I told how Buster was a good fit for our family, and how he was such a great role model for Speckles.
I was also able to share some photos with Buster’s former family, including one of Buster and Speckles taking a break after playing fetch. The two had been running around with both of their mouths clamped onto one large stick.
I’ll never forget Buster or the wonderful couple who brought him into our lives.
