While cooking dinner on a cold January afternoon, I heard a strange noise that sounded like a cat meowing. My cat was sleeping on his scratching apparatus in the living room, so I knew he wasn’t responsible for this noise.
The meowing noise grew louder and I soon realized there was a cat right at our door, pawing like it wanted to be let in.
I really didn’t want to let it in the house, but I didn’t have the heart to walk away and leave it meowing at the door. The best solution I could come up with was to bring it in, but isolate it to keep it away from my dogs and cat.
My family posted photos of the cat on social media, hoping someone would come forward to claim it. Several people commented on what a cute cat it was, but the posts failed to produce an owner.
The cat appeared very thin, so I fed it and gave it fresh water. I also set up a bed and a litter box for it in the kennel where I kept it for the time being.
The next day I brought the cat to the animal shelter. The shelter also posted the cat’s picture on social media, but to no avail — nobody claimed it.
When I left the cat at the shelter, I was confident it wouldn’t be there long. I told myself that as soon as the five day waiting period was up the cat would be adopted to a forever home.
It turned out finding a happy ending for this cat didn’t go as smoothly as I had envisioned.
When I checked on the status of the cat a few days after I brought it to the shelter, I learned from shelter volunteers that it had some health issues and was receiving medical attention.
Since then I’ve checked back and was relieved to learn that the cat was on the mend and would be up for adoption soon.
I’ll probably never know how that cat got to my house, but I certainly hope that it wasn’t dropped off by someone who didn’t want to keep it. I’m just glad this cat didn’t get hit by a car, or have a large bird like an owl or eagle snatch it up before it showed up on my doorstep.
There are so many wonderful dogs and cats that end up in shelters for various reasons. I just wish more people would take care of their animals by having them spayed or neutered.
