I was in a busy restaurant laughing and joking with a group of women who I have known for two decades, along with my sisters who I have known my entire life. I felt a warmth from sharing in this moment with these amazing women.
I woke up and realized it was a dream. I got out my phone excited to message them that we should all get together soon. The excitement faded as the realization of the current state of the world crept into my mind through my belly - it gave my heart a quick tug on its way. Now, anxiety butterflies were racing around, fluttering my breathing.
Our governor in Minnesota and leaders in other states and places across the world have issued a stay at home order due to the Coronavirus, specifically COVID-19. They want to help keep us safe.
People are told to only go out for essential jobs and services.
Restaurants are one of the many businesses that have been forced to close. Our friends and others who own restaurants are hoping people order curbside or purchase gift certificates so they can feed their own families.
My heart feels for our small business community that are struggling. They are the heart of our community and the first to donate to our fundraisers. Now, they need our help more than ever before.
Loved ones are separated from one another as flights are canceled and people fear the pandemic that is sweeping across the world.
The travel industry is one of many facing losses so significant many worry how it will bounce back. A loved one who is employed at an airline is working extra trying to help travelers. She is also trying to save money because she is concerned about her future.
Our essential workers are working tirelessly to do what they can to keep us safe and healthy. Whether it is the truck driver delivering goods or the nurse who is taking care of patients, they are all making an impact.
As we all hunker down together, my heart hurts for those who are hurting or hungry. I am thankful for those who have the safety of shelter and access to essentials.
Life as we knew it has changed. We are going through so many feelings and trying to navigate through this new world. I know it’s hard to not get discouraged and not be scared.
On the rainiest and dreariest nights, a boat out in sea or a plane in the sky can see a lighthouse from miles away providing a beacon of light during the rough waves and foggy nights.
If you can, be that light for others. Maybe it’s making a phone call to check on your neighbors or, if you have the resources, purchasing a gift card online from a small business to use when the world gets back to some sort of normal.
If it’s dark for you, please try and look for a light to guide you through this time. Maybe it’s prayer or meditation or music or writing. It could be reading or drawing or walking or painting. It can be dreaming and even recreating your dreams.
Know that you are not alone, even during this time of social isolation. There are numbers you can call for assistance for those without online access. A good start is 2-1-1 which provides information for human services for daily needs and in times of crisis.
Be kind. Be safe. Be smart. Be good. We will get through this together.
*Melissa can be reached at melissacox2009@yahoo.com
