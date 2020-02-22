“A long time ago, in a galaxy far far away” on this date I was welcomed by my loving family onto the planet Earth.
When I was just a youngling, my Ada and Ama taught me about the world around me.
I found the universe to be an intriguing place to learn principles that would guide like stars sparkling in the night sky.
I discovered that characters who we have contact with can help shape our journeys and add depth to our lives.
As I celebrate the planet completing another orbit around the fireball in the sky, I wanted to share some notable words from Star Wars that can inspire, in hopes it will do just that for you.
“Do or do not, there is no try.” ~ Yoda
My parents taught me that you can do anything that you set your mind and heart to. Keep on trying and give your best and you can accomplish great things.
“Every time I walked away from something I wanted to forget, I told myself it was for a cause that I believed in. A cause that was worth it. Without that, we’re lost.” ~ Cassian Andor
It isn’t always easy to walk away from a part of your life or to make a change. However, if it’s for something you believe in, than you have to know that it is worthwhile. If you don’t take those stands for meaningful causes, you can travel through space feeling lost and without purpose.
“Oh, my dear friend. How I’ve missed you.” ~ C-3PO
We have people in our lives who are worth holding onto. When time goes by without seeing them, it can feel like a breath of fresh air when you get to spend time with them. No matter the distance I have tried to keep those people in my life. Just as significant is to let those special people know they are missed and they matter.
“I am one with the force. The force is with me.” ~ Chirrut Îmwe
The force is within each of us. Take a moment, breath and feel the force inside of you with each new step you take and goal that you set. If you can feel this, you can conquer the world with peace and harmony.
“Strike me down, and I will become more powerful than you could possibly imagine.”
~ Obi Wan Kenobi
It isn’t always easy to get up when life knocks you down. My hope is that those who have gone through difficult times can become even stronger like Jedi Knights. Know that you have the strength inside of you.
“Master Yoda says I should be mindful of the future… But not at the expense of the moment.” ~ Qui Gon Jinn
If we worry too much about tomorrow, then we forgot to enjoy the moment we are in. Although it’s important to make choices that will be good for your in the future, don’t let it take away from the magical moments around you.
“Your focus determines your reality.” ~ Qui Gon Jinn
I have learned that if you put time, energy and heart into an area of your life you can find yourself going in the direction of your dreams and then realizing them.
“Hope is like the sun. If you only believe it when you see it you’ll never make it through the night.” ~ Princess Leia
Hope and faith are feelings that one can hold onto to get through the night with the hope of a brighter tomorrow.
“This is a new day, a new beginning.” ~ Ahsoka Tano
Each day we have a chance to have a new start. Don’t let your yesterday define your today. This can be an easy one to struggle with as we let the troubles get in the way of the day in front of you.
“That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love.” ~ Rose
I have turned passion and heart into saving causes dear to me.
“Something inside me has always been there, but now it’s awake.” ~ Rey
Sometimes we don’t see our own self worth. It’s essential to know that you matter and you have value. When you feel lost, look within as our core strengths are there. You just have to find a way to ignite them.
“Size matters not. Look at me. Judge me by my size, do you? And well you should not. For my ally is the Force, and a powerful ally it is.” ~ Yoda
I believe that we should not judge others by their size, title, social status as being a good person is truly what matters in life.
“Fear is the path to the dark side” ~ Yoda
Letting fear take over your thoughts can lead to some dark thoughts. Try to see the light and be the lightsaber for others who can’t see it on their own.
“Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi’s life. So you might say, that we are encouraged to love.” ~ Anakin
Without compassion we might as well be a stormtrooper who has no feelings about hurting others. Use love to guide us in our decisions.
“Remember…the Force will be with you, always.” ~ Obi Wan Kenobi
The force truly is there with you always.
*Melissa can be reached at melissacox2009@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.