The misguided passions of youth run strong. It took time for me to mature into an emotionally stable adult. How old am I? About that long. Maybe longer.
One of the teenage fervencies I now regret was my disdain for country music. I grew up in Cherry, which isn’t a town so much as a confederation of hayfields outside Hibbing. More accurately I grew up in the suburbs of Cherry, just a step behind the sophistication of Iron Junction’s urban core. And to steal a line from “The Blues Brothers,” we had both kinds of music: country *and* western.
Oh, sure. The girls liked New Kids on the Block for a while. A lot of my friends loved Nine Inch Nails and Metallica. I couldn’t go for those, myself. But everyone seemed to coalesce around country when it counted. If you wanted to sway awkwardly with a female friend you had to slow dance to Garth Brooks. The football team dressed like Garth Brooks. The marching band dressed like Garth Brooks. So did the student council. OK, yes, at Cherry many of these were the same people. But still, for some reason it drove me absolutely nuts.
I despised country music. Given the choice between country music and static on my car radio, I would choose static. Perhaps if I drove long enough that frequency would produce a radio station. And if it was a country station I would change it back to static.
At the time I listened to classic rock, especially Credence Clearwater Revival and Bob Dylan. Of course I missed the irony that both of those acts actually owe their origins to country, blues, and old time folk. Instead, I was stuck on how annoying I found the overproduced, predictable sound of contemporary country.
I realize now that this is a little like dismissing the collected works of William Shakespeare based on one plot synopsis rendered by a moron. (“I dunno, guy kills his brother with ear poison and marries his sister-in-law and it messes up the kid real bad.”) It’s just not fair.
This came to mind last week as the latest Ken Burns documentary “Country Music” aired on local PBS stations. Watching one of the segments forced me to accept a hard truth: I actually like country music. In fact, I love it. It’s my favorite.
How did this happen?
Well, it started with exploring the music I enjoyed. Classic rock leads you folk and blues. But then you realize that those same elements combine to form country. And before country was even a thing, old time music traces roots to Europe and Africa. Everywhere this music went it produced something different: reggae and ska in the Caribbean, cajun music in New Orleans. Then the music would cycle back on itself, like when American folk and blues went to the United Kingdom and returned as the Beatles and Rolling Stones.
After wallowing around the adult world of politics and journalism a while I realized that I craved music and culture that didn't just sound good, but that told the truth. In a world that sells fake like it was a pair of shoes I wanted something real. And I found that one of my favorite programs was “Backporch Harmony” on the local public station KAXE. They play bluegrass and old country. And that’s what made me feel alright. Before long the country oldies station got to sound pretty good.
I still don’t like the rigid culture of modern country music — the notion that a bunch of record producers and radio stations strictly control what gets to be called country music. I think the genre needs acts like the Dixie Chicks and, for that matter, Lil Nas X. Yes, “Old Town Road” is definitely a country song. He didn’t need Billy Ray Cyrus to make it one, but that cinches it. Music always outlasts and outsmarts its gatekeepers.
It’s only good for music to grow and change with the times. It always comes back to the truth, the fundamental experience of being a person on this Earth. And so yes, Sam I am, I like country music. Which, frankly, ought to help a lot at the next high school reunion.
Aaron J. Brown is an author and community college instructor from Northern Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com and hosts the Great Northern Radio Show on Northern Community Radio (KAXE.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.