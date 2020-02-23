Yvonne M. Feltus, 80, of Nashwauk, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.
Yvonne was born in 1939 to George and Pearl Riendeau in Plummer, Minn. On Sept. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to Glenn Feltus. They lived in Grand Rapids for a time and later made their home in Nashwauk, where they raised a family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and fishing.
Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Deb (Joe) Marty of Nashwauk; her son, Greg (Penny) Feltus of Nashwauk; three grandchildren, Stacy Feltus, Jamie Marty, and Erin (Paul) Liebold; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn; granddaughter, Cassie Jo Marty; two brothers; and seven sisters.
Funeral: A private family service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.
