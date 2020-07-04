Yvonne Francis Sampsell, 66, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fr. Joseph Sobolik will officiate.

Burial: Will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery.

