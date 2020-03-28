Yvonne Francis Sampsell, 66, of Hibbing, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
Yvonne was born Dec. 15, 1953, in Grand Rapids, Minn., to Alvin and Angeline (Denne) Peterson.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Bruce Hoshal, Adam Wesanto and Samantha Sampsell; six grandchildren, Theresa Malca Burneo (Gerson), Amanda Warmuth (Lucas), Thomas Hoshal, Mirranda Hoshal, Maegan Hoshal and Everley Sterling; two great grandchildren, Dylan and Everlynn Warmuth (Amanda); two brothers, Mike Peterson (Cheryl) and Bob Peterson; three sisters, Deb Boulley, Shirley Goldie (Joe), and Candy (Gary) Brooks.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Angie Peterson; brother, Ronnie Peterson; nephew, Nick Peterson; and brother-in-law, Dave Boulley.
Funeral: Services will be held at a later date. Family contact - Samantha Sampsell, 3806 2nd Avenue West, Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
