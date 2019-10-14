A lifelong resident of Chisholm, William Yachwak passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Home in Boulder City at the age of 96.
He was born and grew up in Cook County and after the war, settled in Chisholm. He worked as a geochemical technician for the iron mines until his war injuries left him disabled. He was a lifelong learner and gathered and studied fossils all of his adult life. His collection was donated to the Science Museum of St. Paul, Minn., representing the largest private donation to the museum to date.
He was a World War II Combat Veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge, the Battle of Remagen, the capture of the Ludendorff Bridge over the Rhine River, and the liberation of Dachau concentration camp. He served with the US Seventh Army's 45th Infantry Division.
His wife of 60 years, Verniece (Witthuhn) preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 2013, in Tujunga, Calif. Following her death, he lived with his daughter, Margaret Huebner, in California and then Las Vegas, Nev.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane (Kevin) Monaghan of Clayton, Calif.; and his son, Duane (Shannon) Yachwak of West Salem, Wis.; two grandchildren, Michele Huebner of Dallas, Texas and Jeremy Yachwak, of West Salem, Wis.; many nieces and nephews; and one great-grandson.
A special thank you to his wonderful caregivers, Evelyn Agbanawag of Los Angeles, Mercy Cheung of Signal Hill, Calif., and Leah Barney of Las Vegas, Nev.; to friends, Connie Bradovich Van Blarcum and Michael Pennock of Las Vegas; to Iris (niece) and Dick Katzke of Underwood, Minn. They all provided loving care to him over the years as well as special outings.
He was haunted by his war memories all of his adult life. May he now soar with the eagles he so loved as a boy. He rests now, finally, free at last and at peace.
Funeral: Private services will be held in the spring.
Burial: Will be in the Chisholm Cemetery-Veterans Section.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.