William “Will” Marotti Wright

William “Will” M. Wright, 7, of Roseville, Minn., went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Will was born June 24, 2012, to Brian and Carina (Abate) Wright in St. Paul, Minn. He was a member of Living Word Christian Center in Brooklyn Park, Minn. Will had been active with the Roseville skating and hockey program since he was 3 years old. He was active in Roseville Soccer and Shoreview T-Ball, where his Dad was his coach. Will was very active in sports and always wanted to join Karate. He enjoyed playing with Legos, Hot Wheels, and was a fan of Lightning McQueen. Most recently he was a big fan of the Avengers, especially Spider-Man, Captain America, Ant-Man and Black Panther. Will was such a kind and gentle soul. He had a love for life like no other! He loved everyone he made contact with. Everyone could see that and took a liking to him immediately. He left a very special mark on everyone he would meet.
Will is survived by his parents, Brian and Carina Wright, Roseville, Minn.; sister, Annie Wright, Roseville; maternal grandparents, Orlando Jr. and Patty Abate, Side Lake; his paternal grandparents, Jean Wright, Circle Pines, Minn., and Perry Wright, Seattle, Wash.; great-grandma, Joanne Abate, Buhl; three uncles, Santi Abate, Hibbing, A.J. (Lacey) Abate, Hibbing, and Joe (Robin) Wright, Waterbury, Conn.; and his nine cousins, Aylah, Evan, Ryker, Julie Annie, Nissa, Mary, Lauren, Joe, and Hannah Leigh.
Will was preceded in death by his brother, Christian Orlando Wright; cousin, Sasha McHale; great-grandpa, Orlando Abate; and great-great aunt, Josie McHale.
Funeral: Services for Will will be at noon, Friday, July 12, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. John Koppel will officiate.
Visitation: Will be held for two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
