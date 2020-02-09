William George “Bill” Miller, 68, of Hibbing, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Grand Village in Grand Rapids.
Bill was born Jan. 5, 1952, in Omaha, Neb., to Sulo and Mary (Carl) Miller. He moved to Minnesota in 1957. He attended grade school in Warba, and Meadowlands, and graduated from Grand Rapids in 1970. Bill was married in 1972.
Bill worked at MinnTac for 33 years before retiring in 2003. He built his home with his own two hands, all while raising his children. He was a former president of the I.R.M.C.
Bill enjoyed riding his Harley, wrenching, arguing about how he was always right, and spending time with his family and friends. His favorite quote was “Time stops for no one.”
William is survived by his children: Christopher Michael Miller of Hibbing, Billie Joanne Jackson of Hibbing, and Timothy Edward Miller of Maple Grove, Minn.; eight grandchildren: Cecilia Strother, Joshua Miller, Serenity Lou Miller, Nicholas Zehnpfennig, Alayna Mary Miller, Isaac Jackson, Jayla Miller and Elise Callahan; one greatgrandchild, Audrey; two brothers, Edward Jay Miller and Michael Lee Miller; and seven nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Paul, Sharon and Charlotte.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Chisholm Baptist Church. Rev. Dan Erickson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
