William (Bill) H. Thurman

William (Bill) H. Thurman, 76, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, surrounded by family after a brief battle with lung cancer.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; children: Cory (Karen) Thurman, Bill (Leah) Thurman, Rebecca Thurman (Jason Jeffers); grandchildren: Lindsay (Nick) Cossalter, Jeremy (Brittni) Thurman, Beau (Amy) Thurman, Cody (Bethany) Thurman, Shelby Wilcox and David Strey; brother, Walter(Leilani) Thurman; sisters, Wilma Peratalo (Bob Tilden), Sandra Smart; sister-in-law, Amy Maki; great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Haley, Paisley, Lydia, Sawyer, DJ, Peyton, Natalie and Myra; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Willard Thurman; brother, Richard Thurman; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Ruth Poore; brother-in-law, Terry Maki.

Funeral: A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Pengilly, with a luncheon to follow.

Visitation: Will be for two hours prior to the service.

Burial: A private interment will be held at a later date

To plant a tree in memory of William Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries