William (Bill) H. Thurman, 76, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at St Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, surrounded by family after a brief battle with lung cancer.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon; children: Cory (Karen) Thurman, Bill (Leah) Thurman, Rebecca Thurman (Jason Jeffers); grandchildren: Lindsay (Nick) Cossalter, Jeremy (Brittni) Thurman, Beau (Amy) Thurman, Cody (Bethany) Thurman, Shelby Wilcox and David Strey; brother, Walter(Leilani) Thurman; sisters, Wilma Peratalo (Bob Tilden), Sandra Smart; sister-in-law, Amy Maki; great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Haley, Paisley, Lydia, Sawyer, DJ, Peyton, Natalie and Myra; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Willard Thurman; brother, Richard Thurman; father and mother-in-law, Jim and Ruth Poore; brother-in-law, Terry Maki.
Funeral: A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Pengilly, with a luncheon to follow.
Visitation: Will be for two hours prior to the service.
Burial: A private interment will be held at a later date
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.