William ‘Bill’ C. Anderson

Bill Anderson, 79, of Hibbing, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, in his home.
Bill was born Sept. 22, 1939, to Edwin and Inga (Dahlvig) Anderson in Nashwauk. He was a longtime resident of Nashwauk and married his wife of 58 years, Diane Specht, there in 1961. Bill worked for 35 years at Butler Mining Co and Later Keewatin Taconite; he retired in 1993 due to health problems. Bill loved working on cars with his boys. He enjoyed camping, fishing and playing the harmonica. He and Diane also hosted numerous children through foster care for many years.
Bill is survived by his wife, Diane; sons, Robert Anderson of Nashwauk and John (Carol) Anderson of Hibbing; grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Christina, Ashley, Clarissa, Stefanie, Sara and John; great-grandchildren, Kharma and Malachi; and sister, Karen (Bill) Berglund of Buck Lake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joanne and James Anderson; and grandson, Robert Jr.
Bill’s family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mark Wagner and the staff at Fairview Range Hospice for their help during this time.
Funeral: Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Abundant Life Church in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Burial: Interment will be held at the Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
