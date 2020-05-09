William (Bill) Arthur Whitlock, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2020.
Bill was born to Arthur William Whitlock and Gertrude Jane (Weldon) in New York Mills, Minn., on Nov. 17, 1938. The family moved to northern Minnesota and eventually settled in rural Hibbing on Sand Lake. Bill graduated from Hibbing High School in 1957. He married the love of his life, Kathy June Newman, in Hibbing, on July 1, 1961. Together, they raised their six children in a home they built on the farmland Bill purchased when he was just sixteen years old. Bill was a jack of all trades, especially proficient in building and mechanical work. In addition to farming and logging, Bill worked in area mines, including Butler Taconite and National Steel, as a welder and machinist, retiring in 1994.
Bill and June spent seventeen winters of their retirement years in a house they built in Old Town, Fla. Bill would often say he was “so happy to be able to enjoy that time in Florida with his beautiful wife.”
With a chuckly laugh and a twinkle in his eye, Bill taught us to love well, to work hard, to be honest, and to be just slightly competitive (especially while playing the marble game). We also learned valuable lessons like “a job worth doing is a job worth doing right” and “if you don't have the money, you don't buy it”. Dad, your little light will continue to shine… from Heaven now.
Bill is survived by his wife June, together for nearly sixty years; children, Brenda Perry, Sherri (Shane) Renskers, Brett (Rita) Whitlock, Terri (Ron) Taggart, Dawn Fazio (Matt Margenthaler), and Billi Jo Whitlock; grandchildren, Cassie, Joshua (Amber), Kathi Jo, Brett (Dana), Brittany, Franki, Sammi, Tara, Josie, Kelsey, Riley, Brock and Jordan; great-grandsons, Bryden and Leon; great-granddaughter, Alissandra, expected on May 13, 2020; and best friend, Dave Brandt.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Gertrude; siblings, Jane, Frank, James, Harvey, Donna, Ruth, Ralph, Jerry and Ronnie; son-in-law, Brian Fazio; and best friend, Duane Bender.
Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Bill will be scheduled at a future date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
