William Arthur “Bill” Wirkkula, 95, of Hibbing, died Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. Funeral arrangements are pending with Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing.

