William Arthur “Bill” Wirkkula, Jr., 95, of Hibbing, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
He was born March 22, 1925, in International Falls, Minn., the son of Anna (Reinhold Anderson) Wirkkula and William A. Wirkkula Sr. Bill married Edna L. Lassila on April 21, 1951, and was a longtime resident of Pool Location and Hibbing.
Bill was a Private First Class in the US Army. A Veteran of WWII from June 29, 1943, to Feb. 15, 1946, he served in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre of Operations at New Guinea and Luzon. He was a member of the 172nd Infantry Regiment 43rd Division as a Gun Crewman Light Artillery participating in the Liberation of the Philippines.
Bill was employed by the Scranton Mine, Erie Mining Company and Reserve Mining Company prior to working as a Lead Pit Foreman for Hibbing Taconite Company where he was instrumental in training dozens of miners to operate heavy equipment. He was a member of the Hibbing Moose Club and VFW Post 8510.
Bill enjoyed watching sports of all kinds, participated on various fastpitch softball teams where he was awarded the 1950 Batting Champ Trophy and 1957 League Championship. Brother Ray “Gustie” and he teamed up for LeNoie’s Tavern to defeat many of the other local ball clubs during the 1950s. On Aug. 11, 1953, “The King and His Court” came to town for an exhibition game featuring the Hibbing Class A All Stars vs. Eddie Feigner and his four-man team. Bill got a double off of the famed pitcher and drove in brother Gustie for the only run in a 13 to 1 loss to the King’s Court. He was also an avid bowler, winning two league championships. Bill will be remembered for his great sense of humor and never passing up a good taco salad.
Bill is survived by children: Robert Wirkkula of Golden Valley, Minn., Ronald (JoAnn) Wirkkula of Hibbing, Nancy Wickstrom of Hibbing, and Richard (Charlotte) Carlson of Wichita, Kansas; grandchildren: LeeAnn (Chris) Rootes of Hibbing, Airin Wirkkula of Hibbing, Nathan (Emily) Wirkkula of Blaine, Minn., Adrienn (Patrick) Griffiths of Hibbing, Cory Wickstrom of Hibbing, Krysti (John) Goering of Derby, Kansas, and Kelly Klote of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; great-grandchildren: Trent and Mason Rootes, Lillian and Maximus Hughes, and Anthony Klote; brother, George (Kathleen Keenan) Wirkkula of Overland Park, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna; and siblings: Norman Wirkkula, Betty Campbell, Raymond Wirkkula, Lillian Marino, and Anna May (Swanstrom) Summers.
Funeral: A brief and private family graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, where Bill will be laid to rest alongside Edna in Maple Hill Cemetery, just one day before what would have been their 69th wedding anniversary.
Due to the COVID Virus Mandates, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
