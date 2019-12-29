Walter James ‘Jim’ Seeba Jr.

Walter “Jim” James Seeba Jr., 62, of Grand Rapids, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home, after a short but fierce battle with stomach cancer.
Jim was born Jan. 5, 1957, to Walter and Mary Jo Seeba in Fargo, N.D. Jim’s Dad was a manager of JCPenney Stores at the time, and they were transferred to several towns before settling in Hibbing, in 1969. Jim graduated in 1975 from Hibbing High School. He worked various jobs before beginning his career at Hibbing Taconite.
Jim is survived by his wife, Rita; parents, Walter and Mary Jo Seeba of Fargo; daughter, Shannon Seeba of Grand Rapids; son, Ryan (Miae) Seeba of Gainesville, Va.; and their mother, Cindy; very special grandchildren: Ryden Seeba, Karolynn Kasper, Edward Seeba, Kate Seeba and Angela Seeba; sisters: Kathy (Rick) Arnebeck of Maplewood, Anne (Paul) Schneider of Fargo, Elizabeth Kennedy-Seeba of Burnsville, and Peg (John) Westom of Hibbing; brothers: David (Corrine) Seeba of Coon Rapids, Joe (Dona) Seeba of Hibbing, Paul (Louise) Seeba of St. Paul, Mark (Becky) Seeba of Fargo, and Robert (Kim) Seeba of Brooklyn Park. There are also numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 11 am. Friday, January 3, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. Celebration of Jim’s Life will continue immediately following the service at the Crown Ballroom, 214 E. Howard St., Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the memorial service at the church on Friday.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com
