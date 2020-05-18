Walter Edwin ‘Porky’ Horn

Walter Edwin Horn, 91, best known as “Porky” died Friday, April 24, 2020, in Brandon, Fla., of natural causes.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1928, in Hibbing, Minn.
Walter graduated from Hibbing High School in 1946 and served in the Army in World War II and the Korean War.
He married his wife, Lois, in 1951 in Hibbing, and took over the family business, Horn Electric. He founded several other businesses in the community including Modern Auto Glass, Northern Auto Warehouse and the Hibbing Indoor Tennis and Racketball Club. He retired to Las Vegas, Nev., and then Florida to be close to his family. He loved all things sports and politics. Walter will be buried in Hibbing, next to his wife and children.
He is survived by four children: Alicia “Chach” Lockhart Malone of Brandon, Fla., Dennis Horn of Orlando, Fla., William Horn (Randi) of Venice, Fla., and Susan Gilleland Swank (Shawn) of Tampa, Fla.; grandchildren: Jessica Lockhart Irvine (Chris), Jocelyn Lockhart Wheeldon (Brandt), Kirsten Horn Bosch (Tyler), David Horn (Andrea Norris), Emily Burns, Alison Gilleland and Cassidy Gilleland; and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Hanson Horn; two children, Barbara Horn and James Horn; brothers, William Horn and Robert Horn; and his sister, Alice Jean Horn Sears.
There will not be a service. Condolences can be sent to the family at susie.swank@brighthouse.com.
