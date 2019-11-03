Wallace “Wally” LeRoy Anderson was born in a farmhouse on Feb. 25, 1927, in Hawley, Minn. He passed peacefully in Hibbing, at the caring hands of the Lustila's Alternative Senior Living on Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 92.
After receiving high scores in school, Wally enlisted in the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine. Losing his eye at age three, he was not eligible for other service branches. With resilience, he still found a way to serve his country. Receiving the Merchant Marine Emblem, Atlantic War Zone Bar and the Mediteranean - Middle East War Zone Bar, Wally was honorably discharged as a Steward's Mate Second Class in July 1945.
Returning from World War II, he married Ilene Bouressa and started their family. They moved to Hibbing. He began work at Ryan Construction delivering coal and retired as superintendent of construction. After retirement he continued to work building homes with his son.
In his day, Wally had numerous inventions including the Minnesota Mosquito Trap and Mosquito Eradicator. He enjoyed fishing, shooting mischievous critters in the yard, and expounding his insight of the world. His absolute love for all the children in his life with joy on his face will be missed most of all.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ilene; his children: Diane (Don) Hendrickson,
Barbara (Roger) Nelson, Charlene Elj, Sue Anderson (John Florick), Karen Samspson, Monty Anderson and Shane Anderson; brother, Virgil (Bobbi) Anderson; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jackie Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Clara Anderson; brother, Donald; sister, Vaughn; and sons-in-law, Walter Elj and Tom Sampson.
Funeral: Celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Hibbing Park Hotel in the Arrowhead Room. A private funeral family service will be held on Nov. 7, in Grand Rapids.
