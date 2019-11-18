Violet A. Dukich, 95, longtime Pengilly/Swan Lake area resident, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the Grand Village, Grand Rapids.
Born Sept. 25, 1923, in Nashwauk, she was the daughter of Marko and Slava (Plese) Katalinich. Vi grew up in Nashwauk, was a Nashwauk high school graduate, a member of the Catholic church, and had been a Pengilly area resident since 1944. Vi and Daniel Dukich were married on Nov. 5, 1944, in Chisholm.
Survivors include her son, Thomas (Carolyn Schmitz) Dukich of Spokane, Wash.; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Bob and Charlotte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marko and Slava Katalinich; her husband, Daniel in 2004; and siblings, Dick, Mary, Goldie, and Antonia.
Funeral: There will be no services at this time.
Burial: Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.
Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
