Veronica A. Bednar, 86, Hibbing, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hibbing.
She was born to Joe and Ann Zadonick in Hibbing on Nov. 22, 1932. She graduated from Hibbing High School in 1950 and then married Richard Bednar in June of 1954. They had lived in Minneapolis for a number of years, eventually returning to Hibbing in 1967. She worked for Pickands Mather and later Hibbing Taconite as a secretary for many years. Veronica was an active member in both the St. Leo’s and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Churches. She volunteered for the annual bazaars, the soup suppers and funeral lunches. She also rose to work early on many mornings to clean the Blessed Sacrament. The family would like to thank the staff of Guardian Angels for their quality care over the past four years.
She is survived by her children: Richard J. (Nancy) Bednar of Broomfield, Colo., Michelle (Doug) Nelson of Hibbing and Todd Bednar of Hibbing; two sisters, Jane (Clayton) Ranta of Hibbing and Judy (Art) Malo of Libbey Lake, Minn.; five grandchildren: Mandi (Ryan) Gibson, Shanna (Steve) Giombetti, Ricky Jo Bednar, Jacob A. Bednar and Alex Bednar; and four great-grandchildren: Mazie, Tatum, Rayce and Rex.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her parents.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Gabriel Waweru will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service Monday at the church.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.