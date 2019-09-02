Troy Allen Russ, 33, of Edgewood, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home.
Troy was born on Dec. 4, 1985, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to parents Karl Russ and Lisa Russ. Troy also shared his birthday with his oldest sister, Kristine Russ of whom he was very close. He lived in California for two years before the family moved to Minnesota, where he was raised in the Chisholm and Hibbing area.
Troy was a very bright and loving person who would always help others. He enjoyed playing video games, of which he was very gifted in playing them. He was also very talented at carpentry, light mechanics and running heavy equipment.
Troy married the love of his life, Meranda Backstrom in 2010, and was so proud to be a father to Dakota, Delila and his son Gabriel, whom he loved with all his heart.
Troy is survived by his father, Karl Russ; girlfriend, Michele Davey of Edgewood, Texas; mother, Lisa Russ Meyers of Anoka; son, Gabriel Russ of Hibbing; stepdaughters, Dakota and Delila Backstrom of Hibbing; brothers, Jonathon (Rachel) Russ of Hibbing and Nathanial Russ of Chattanooga, Tenn.; sisters: Kristine Russ of Chisholm, Kimi Russ of Anoka, and Heaven (Alan) Wessman of Chisholm; and grandparents, Vincent Russ of Hibbing, Joann (Hubert) Stewart of Anna, Texas, and Richard Hommes of Livermore, Calif.
Troy is also survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly: Ember, Bailey, Enissa, Keenan, Noah, Victoria, Brooklyn, Faith and Aubree.
Troy was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Meranda Backstrom Russ; his grandmother, Jeannette Oswald Russ; and great-grandparents.
Funeral: Celebration of life service will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 7, at the Chisholm Baptist Church, 5001 Hwy 5, in Chisholm.
Visitation: There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Balkan Community Center, 6061 Hwy 73, Chisholm, Minn.
