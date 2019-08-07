Timothy “T” J. Gargano

Timothy “T” John Gargano, 69, of Hibbing, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minn.
He was born July 11, 1950, to Adam “Dedo” and Marie (Corcoran) Gargano in Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1968, attended Hibbing Junior College and went on to graduate from St. Cloud State with a degree in business. Following graduation, he was employed at George Basarich’s Liquor store. He went on to a 40-plus year career in banking, including time at Security State Bank, Merchants and Miners State Bank, Norwest Bank, Wells Fargo, First Bank of Buhl and Northern State Bank of Virginia, from where he retired.
He was involved in the Hibbing and Virginia communities through Kiwanis, Rotary, Knights of Columbus, the Algonquin Club and was a current board member of the Mesaba Country Club.
T had a strong faith and belief in God. He enjoyed golfing and volunteering his time with AEOA’s Groceries to Go program. He liked newspapers and current events, traveling and working the daily crossword puzzle. Above all, he loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by the love of his life, Roseann (Hamre) Gargano of Hibbing; daughter, LeeAnn Gargano of Hibbing and her children: Taya Gargano, Eva Gargano, Elle White and Will White; daughter, Stephanie Gargano (Chris Sullivan) of Duluth and children: Alexis Richison and Lennon Lindberg, Dominic Richison and Abigail Richison; Jason Hamre (Kelly Grinsteinner) of Hibbing and his children, Alex Hamre and Autumn Hamre; Lisa (Mark) Nordland of Edina and their children, Martha Nordland and Ian Nordland; siblings: Michael (Peg) Gargano of Reedsburg, Wis., Kathleen (Mark) Smith of Farmington, N.M., Kevin (Clare) Gargano of Hibbing, and Dennis Gargano of Minneapolis; Mary (David) LeRoux of Eden Prairie and James Sersich of Hibbing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam “Dedo” in 1989 and Marie in 1993; a brother, Patrick in 1951; in-laws, John and Rose Sersich; and brother-in-law, John Sersich.
Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will celebrate the Mass.
Visitation: Will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Lunch will follow Mass.
Burial: Private interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials: May be sent to Angel Fund, P.O. Box 114, Hibbing, MN 55746; The Salvation Army, 107 W. Howard St., Hibbing, MN 55746; or Blessed Sacrament Parish, 2328 7th Ave. E., Hibbing, MN 55746.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
