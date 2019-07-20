Timothy J. Kaminski, 66, Hibbing, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Hibbing.
He was born Aug. 30, 1952 in International Falls, Minn., the son of George and Marie Kaminski. Tim worked as a financial advisor there, and in 1999 he moved to Hibbing where he worked for Fintegra at the Security State Bank. Tim was an active member of the community, and was very active in the Rotary Club of Hibbing. While a member, he was a past president of the club and a past district governor. Although active in the community, Tim’s first priority was being with, and helping his family.
He is survived by his wife, Janna; sons, Jesse Hedlund of New Ulm, Minn., Zachary Kaminski of Hibbing, and Christopher Kaminski of Hibbing; his granddaughter, Savanna Hedlund; a brother, Jerry (Betty) Kaminski; and a sister, Jan (Dr. Steve) Takaichi, both of International Falls, Minn.
There are no funeral services planned at this time.
To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
