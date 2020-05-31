Timothy Carl Parenteau

Timothy Carl Parenteau, born April 4, 1958, passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.

Tim was born in Cloquet, Minn., to Eugene and Charlene (Schultz) Parenteau. A graduate of Toivola-Meadowlands High School and Adelphi Business College, he worked in the construction industry most of his life, living in the Twin Cities and Colorado Springs. He moved to Little Swan in the early 2000’s where he resided with his beloved dogs Kitty and Katie until his passing. Tim cherished spending time with his family, playing guitar, golfing, riding his Harley and racing professionally online.

Tim is survived by his mother, Charlene; brothers: Gary (Donna), Steve, and Bruce; sisters: Karen, Linda, and Renee; sister-in-law, Jenny Parenteau; brother-in-law, Mark Ralida; nieces and nephews: Kim Jones, Bobbi Martin, Corey Ralidak, Aaron (Tiffany) Ralidak, Alyssa Ralidak, Shanna Ralidak, and Jonah Parenteau; and 10 great- nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene; nephew, Jason; niece, Jessica; and sister-in-law, Kelly.

Tim was buried in Elmer cemetery on Friday, May 29, following a private family service. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

