Thomas P. Lind, 72, of Chisholm, died Friday, Jan.10, 2020, at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born July 23, 1947, in Hibbing, to Roger and Sigrid (Banttari) Lind. He was a Hibbing High School graduate and a lifelong Chisholm resident. Tom was united in marriage to Sharon K. Zidarich, on July 12, 1969, in Hibbing. He was a United States Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. Tom worked for Hibbing Taconite as an electrical foreman and was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, the Chisholm Knights of Columbus Council 3539, The Chisholm American Legion Press-Lloyd Post 247, was a past Exalted Ruler of the Hibbing Elks Lodge 1022, and a past member of the former Hibbing VFW. Post 8510. He loved hunting, fishing, and most of all, spending time with his family at the cabin.
Tom is survived by his wife, Sharon; children: Thomas (Nichole) Lind, Kristi (Jim) Loisel; four grandchildren: Emily, Samantha, Michael and Kaylee; sister, Barbara (James) Craw; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service in the church.
Burial: A private family inurnment will be in the spring at Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.