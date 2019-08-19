Thomas John Stoneman

Thomas John Stoneman, 68, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Hibbing.

He was born on May 1, 1951, in Duluth. Thomas was a dedicated registered nurse for nearly 40 years until he retired in 2016. He enjoyed spending his time talking to his parrot, Maggie, fishing, agate picking, playing pool, and visiting with his friends and family.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Andrea; sister, Mary (Sprague); sister, Lucille (Riley); brother, Bill; sister, Jean; brother, Bob; sister, Becky (Zapp); many nieces and nephews; and his beloved Maggie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; and his sister, Jaime (Risk).

Thomas was admitted to the University of Minnesota anatomy bequest program.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Duluth Bible Church, 201 W. St. Andrews St., Duluth.

