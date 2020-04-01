Thomas J. Brklich

Thomas Brklich 76, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Tom was a 20+-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War, where he earned multiple medals and eventually attained the rank of Sergeant. After Tom’s service in the military he became a bus driver for Shubat, he loved driving bus and making his passengers laugh, he especially loved driving the Hibbing/Chisholm girls hockey team. He also enjoyed curling, golf, bocce ball, talking sports with his grandkids, and going to the casino with his wife, Tomiko. After his wife Tomiko left this earth on May 5, 2015, a part of him went with her. Everyone who knew Tom loved him tremendously.
Tom is survived by his sons, Jack (Jean) and Donald Brklich; daughter, Cheryl (Warren) Brklich; grandchildren: Thomas Brklich, Andrew Brklich, Samuel Brklich, Jessica Brklich, Dayne Meyer and Austyn Meyer; siblings: Nick (Karen) Brklich, Carol (Bob) Parent, and Joan Brklich; many nieces, nephews, extended relatives and special friend, Jolene Jaynes-Davis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and wife.
Funeral: Services will be held at a later date. We love you and will carry you in our hearts always.
Memorials: Please send any cards or flowers to Cheryl Brklich at 5400 Camden Rd Madison, WI 53716.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
