Thomas George Sampson, 69, of Keewatin, died July 17 at Guardian Angels, with his family at his side, succumbing to Lewy Body Dementia.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1949, in Hibbing, to George T and Mary (Pasich) Sampson. He graduated from Hibbing High School and attended and graduated from both the Hibbing Technical Institute in Electronics and the Brown Institute in Medical Electronics. After working in the cities for a brief time, he returned to Hibbing and married Karen Anderson in 1977. They resided in Keewatin and had two children, George Thomas and Jessica Deann Sampson.
Tom worked as a welder for Hibbing Taconite. In 1991, he and Karen owned and operated the Vene-qua Bar for ten years. He became very interested in Keewatin's city politics and became a city councilman for six years before running and winning the mayorship from 2006 to 2010. During his tenure, Tom was a member of the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Laurentian Partnership Vision, Central Iron Range Initiative and the Western Mesabi Planning Board so that he could be well informed about the potential of Keewatin and its surrounding area. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, an owner of the Third River Duck Shack and a member of St. Michael's Serbian Orthodox Church.
In 1996, Tom became a key member of the management team of The Old Howard Saloon and Eatery. He was second to none with his cooking skills and often helped prepare meals for functions at St. Michael's Church.
Tom adored his family and friends. An avid outdoorsman, he taught his children the love of camping, hunting, fishing and the simple joy of nature. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you were his friend for life – there wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help and support someone he loved.
Tom's other strengths were his sense of humor and his unique ability to 'call a situation like it was!'
Tom is survived by his wife, Karen; children, George Thomas (Carissa Jivery) Sampson and Jessica (Dan Edwards) Sampson; grandchildren, Thomas Sampson, Rocco Sampson and Piper Jo Edwards; sisters, Cleone Zunich (Timothy) Bowen and Georgine (Larry) McGuire; numerous nieces and nephews, including Dana Zunich, Casey Hines and Desi Zunich; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved pets.
His family extends their gratitude to Gary and Joe, Tom's in-home caregivers, as well as the staff of Guardian Angels, who cared for Tom the last six months of his life.
Tom's wife and children lost their family patriarch, Tom's sisters lost the head of the Sampson family, Tom's friends lost a treasured sidekick. May his memory be eternal to all who loved him.
Funeral: A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Michael's Church Hall at 701 East 40th Street in Hibbing. The dress code, like Tom, will be 'very summer casual!'
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home In Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.