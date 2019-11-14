Thomas Edward Swenson

Tom Edward Swenson, of Hibbing, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at his beloved cabin in Silver Bay.
He was born in Braham, Minn., on Aug. 1, 1929. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1953, where he majored in Engineering.
He married Ann Swenson in 1954 and they moved to Hibbing in 1966, where he worked as an engineer in the mines. Tom and Ann were married for 61 years when she passed away in 2014.
Tom loved hunting, fishing and spending time in Alaska.
He is survived by his adored grandchildren, Carolyn Andersen Cadem (Christopher) and Erik Andersen; two nephews, Dan Swenson and Chuck Swenson (Ric); niece, Reidun Lindquist Canon (Rod); nephews-in-law, Gary Gustafson and Lee Gustafson; and daughter, Gail.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Frances Swenson; brothers, Wes Swenson and Fred Swenson; and son-in-law, David Andersen.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held in the spring, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Mora, Minn.
Arrangements provided by Dresser-Methven Funeral and Cremation Services-Mora, Minn.
