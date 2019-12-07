Therese L. (Belluzzo) Devich, 62, of Shoreview, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was a graduate of Chisholm High School and a long time employee of the U of M. She was passionate about animals, especially her horse Faith.
Therese is survived by her brother, Larry (Cheryl) Belluzzo; nephew, Christopher; and niece Beth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe.
Funeral: A private gathering will be held.
Memorials: May be made to: We Can Ride – Therapeutic Horseback Riding, PO box 463, Maple Plain, MN 55359.
