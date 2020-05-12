Theodore (Terry) Holter LaFave, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born on Aug. 27, 1931, to Ted and Coral LaFave in Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School in 1949 and married Madlyn Paci on June 1, 1957. They had three children, Paul, Gary and Lisa.
In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Germany until his honorable discharge in 1954. He was a life member of the Hibbing VFW Post 8510.
Terry worked for MA Hanna and National Steel Pellet Co. for 40 years until his retirement in 1990. He was a proud member of the United SteelWorkers (USW). During seasonal layoffs from the mines, he and his brother Tom would spend time logging.
He loved to ride his four-wheeler with old friends, enjoyed cutting firewood, dark house spearing, plowing snow, spending time in his garage and being outdoors. He also spent a lot of time doing crossword puzzles and reading.
Terry was a member of the Silica Seniors Club, the Hibbing Catholic Community and was Board Chair of Central Hanna Employees Credit Union for many years.
He is survived by his two children, Gary (Cathy) LaFave, Grand Rapids, Lisa (Lynn) Dahle, South St. Paul, Minn.; granddaughter, Samantha (Chase) Dahle, Cottage Grove, Minn; and brother, Tom LaFave, Hibbing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Madlyn; son, Paul in 1980; and his parents.
Funeral: A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at a later date.
